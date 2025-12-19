7 years into the MMO's journey, Fallout 76 has become a living world that connects every point in the series – within reason: "We can't put Lucy in there"

"We've been asked a lot: what else from the show can we put into Fallout 76? And it's not much," says creative director Jon Rush. "We can't put Lucy in there, because she's not even born yet."

As we speak, Rush and his team have just launched Burning Springs, a huge expansion to Fallout 76's map. With the end of the year in sight, his characteristic buoyancy seems tempered by a certain amount of palpable exhaustion.

Quite understandably. In the past 12 months, he's overseen the MMO's most popular period, catering to the throng of new players who, like Lucy MacLean, first arrived in the wasteland with Amazon's Fallout TV show. At the same time, he and his colleagues have resisted the temptation to turn the game into a theme park for fans of the show - instead honouring the decades of worldbuilding that laid the foundations for television success in the first place. No easy balance.

Springs eternal

(Image credit: Bethesda)

On the Radar (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks) Bethesda reflects on 10 years of Fallout 4: "You have to accept the creative choices you make on every game, even in retrospect"

In Ohio, the backdrop for Burning Springs, they've found a winning compromise: a cameo from The Ghoul. Located in the saloon of Highway Town - a colossal chunk of motor bridge repurposed as a settlement, like a concrete treehouse - he doles out bounties and desert-dried wisdom in the drawl of Walton Goggins.

"The Ghoul made sense," Rush says. By which he means, Goggins' alter ego is one of the few characters to have survived the span of almost 200 years that separates Fallout 76 from the setting of the Amazon production. "We wanted players to depend on him to act as The Ghoul that they know from the show."

That said, Fallout 76 finds our crumbly cowboy only partway through his character development. Or perhaps you could call it character dishevelment - the moral and physical deterioration that takes him from upstanding Hollywood has-been Cooper Howard to the noseless ranger we first meet in bombed-out LA.

"Players can infer what they will from his dialogue or how he acts," Rush says. "Perhaps he's not as wasteland-hardened as he is in the show. He certainly hasn't had as many experiences as when we're introduced to him in season one. But it's fun and interesting to look back and see him in Appalachia and realize, 'This is part of what made him what he was when I initially saw him'.