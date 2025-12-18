Bethesda reflects on 10 years of Fallout 4: "You have to accept the creative choices you make on every game, even in retrospect"

When your family is frozen in cryo-pods at the start of Fallout 4, two centuries pass in the blink of an eye. Now, we've stepped out of time once more. Fallout 4, released in 2015, turned 10 this November – and if you're having trouble accounting for those years, join the back of the queue.

Fallout 4 wasn't a subservient follow-up to Fallout 3. Nor did it dictate ironclad design philosophies for Fallout 76 or Starfield, Bethesda's later RPGs. Fallout 4, as I've come to appreciate through countless replays, is too large in both intent and direction to be anyone's beast but its own. Fans have spent the last decade debating its perceived rights and wrongs – but 10 years down the line, I'm much more interested in hearing what Bethesda thinks.

End times, reborn

Though Bethesda owned the rights to Fallout in 2004, the studio still considered itself a steward for the post-apocalyptic setting established by Black Isle Studios in the '90s. Fallout 3 was a "transitional" game in that regard, recalls Bethesda veteran Emil Pagliarulo. "Owning a franchise and an IP is different to feeling like you own it creatively," he explains.



Pagliarulo worked on Fallout 3 as a lead designer, then as a senior designer on The Elder Scrolls 4: Skyrim. When work on Fallout 4 began, Bethesda felt more comfortable expanding upon Fallout's world, with Pagliarulo as lead designer & writer. Still, finding that vision took time.