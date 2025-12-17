“We started with the solid foundation that we inherited from Fallout 3”: How Fallout: New Vegas delivered a bigger, better post-apocalypse by sticking to the script – mostly
From the Vault | Obsidian was "at the top of the list" to make New Vegas, GamesTM learned at E3 2010, and Bethesda's reasons still make sense today
In GamesRadar+'s From the Vault series, we're bringing you compelling exclusives pulled from our sister magazines' back catalogues to give you a taste of how we were discussing your favorite Fallout games back when they were first introduced.
Today, we've unearthed GamesTM's hands-on experience with Fallout: New Vegas at E3 2010, featuring interviews with Bethesda and Obsidian as they charted the RPG's future.