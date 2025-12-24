Bethesda didn't think Fallout 4 having voiced protagonists in the RPG would be so controversial – "we were keeping up with the industry"

News
By published

Lead producer Emil Pagliarulo says "there's still so much choice" in the RPG

Fallout 4
(Image credit: Bethesda)

As far as Bethesda protagonists go, Fallout 4's Nate and Nora aren't quite the blank canvas you might be used to. They both come with a backstory and voice acting that give them a sense of who they are before you dictate where they'll go. While the design call still splits fans today, the RPG's lead designer says it was simply a sign of the times, man.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Emil Pagliarulo says the call "didn't seem as controversial as it ended up becoming," though you can perhaps see some lessons Bethesda drew from it for Starfield many years later.

Read more of our Fallout 4 interview here – Bethesda reflects on 10 years of Fallout 4: "You have to accept the creative choices you make on every game, even in retrospect."