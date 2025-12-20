Bethesda was scared of making Fallout 3, but by Fallout 4 it had chilled out: "we don't have to be so reverential now"

"Owning a franchise and an IP is different than feeling like you own it creatively."

Power armor and the ruined city in Fallout 3
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Fallout 3 lead writer Emil Pagliarulo explains Bethesda was nervous when creating the game, but by Fallout 4 the team had chilled out.

It may not feel like it since it's made roughly the same number of entries as Interplay did in its seven years, but Bethesda has owned Fallout for almost two decades now (having gotten the license in 2004, before purchasing it outright in 2007). 2008's Fallout 3 immediately sent the franchise from a beloved cult hit PC game that had been dormant for a while straight into superstar status, with console gamers able to finally play a main entry in the series.