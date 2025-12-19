Ex-Bethesda lead reveals handwritten origins of Fallout's strange text and iconic "F*** You": "I was honestly expecting them to tell me to delete it"
F*** you!
Hidden between the real threats of Fallout 3, the busted mutants and big guns, there is a warning: "FUCK YOU." Since 2008, that gruff bit of graffiti has become a beloved Easter egg, but former Bethesda lead Nate Purkeypile tells GamesRadar+ that was never the plan.
Purkeypile recently said on Bluesky, "It never stops being weird seeing my own handwriting being used for stuff I didn't write haha," after the developer added his handwriting as a font for Fallout 76. By comparison, that fat "FUCK YOU" was "just a single mesh that can only say 'Fuck you.' One of my greatest artistic achievements."
He explains to us, "I did a lot of handwritten signs in Fallout 4 also, but each one was unique in that case. For 76, I knew we'd need a lot of random stuff so I just made [my handwriting] into the font."
"I just did it on a whim," he continues – a perk of being lead artist on Fallout 76. "I just wrote the whole alphabet out using a tablet into Photoshop on one big texture. I then put that whole texture on just a plane in Blender and chopped it up until it was all a bunch of individual models with just one letter."
In 2008, though, "I just wrote 'Fuck You' and made that into a single model. I was honestly expecting them to tell me to delete it. I never had an art task to make a 'Fuck You' graffiti, it was just part of a Vault that was taken over and went to hell and I thought it would be funny."
It's good that Bethesda preserved it. Now, reading that intimidating slime-green text feels like seeing a 1,700-year-old drawing of a dick on walls of the Colosseum.
"I think that 'Fuck You' made an impact on a lot of people," Purkeypile reflects.
