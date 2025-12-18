Ludicrous Fallout: New Vegas meme becomes a reality thanks to Fallout season 2 advertising on the Las Vegas sphere: "They made my f*****g meme real holy s**t"

Don't let your memes be dreams. As Fallout season 2 introduces more of the world to the glory of New Vegas, Amazon Prime Video decided to rent a little space on the Las Vegas sphere, incidentally replicating a hilarious meme involving one Mr. House.

Right now, if you're in the vicinity of Sin City, you can see Robert Edwin House, as portrayed by Justin Theroux, adorning the circular eyesore. The sharply dressed head of New Vegas is one of several advertisements associated with Amazon's show running on the gigantic attraction, and it goes without saying, he’s the highlight.

But beyond being easy on the eyes, his use on the sphere is genuinely hilarious if you’re someone who spends too much time online, because it's a literal version of a meme that made the rounds over a year ago. Twitter user Tunnelsnakesfool did a mock-up of Mr. House's glorious visage going 360 degrees for the residents of the gambling capital of the world, and now it’s a reality.

THEY MADE MY FUCKING MEME REAL HOLY SHIT #FALLOUT #FALLOUTONPRIME #NEWVEGAS pic.twitter.com/kEa9PQP9hTDecember 18, 2025

What's even funnier is there was a GoFundMe campaign for exactly this attempted at the time, because space on those screens is available to rent for upwards of $500,000. That’s a lot to raise for a meme though, and fundraising was unsuccessful. Y'know who has deep pockets, though? Jeff Bezos, and many layers of the Amazon structure.

Someone, somewhere had the bright idea to incorporate the greatest attraction in Paradise, and voila, you have something the internet-pilled masses of Fallout's fanbase are loving. "They made my fucking meme real holy shit," exclaims Tunnelsnakesfool on Twitter. Surely this is worth looking at them for some sort of job on Fallout season 3? Come on Amazon, for the memes.

