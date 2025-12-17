Amazon's fake Fallout chat show is a secret Prime Video bonus that's way better than we were expecting

Prime Video has released a fake Fallout chat show that has to be seen to be believed.

Hosted by Fallout's shady Snake Oil Salesman (Jon Daly), the Fallout Fake Talkshow, found under Prime Video's Fallout season 2 landing page, sees Lucy actor Ella Purnell and Mr. House actor Justin Theroux drop by for a surreal chat in the wasteland.

In case you were hoping for some chin-scratching discussion about the art of acting and the cast's work in Fallout, the first episode kicks off with an extended bit where the host believes Purnell stars in Netflix's Stranger Things.

And, yes, we're getting big Eric Andre Show vibes from this, right down to the host's nonchalant attitude to their guests and video clips being cut off at the wrong point. It's a bizarre bonus tucked away for Prime Video viewers that certainly didn't need to be made – but we're glad someone did.

There's even some New Vegas treats for gamers sticking around during the Adult Swim-style fever dream. Justin Theroux's episode even includes Fisto, the Protectron robot that players can chance across in 2010's Fallout: New Vegas.

All told, this Prime Video effort was far better than its last Fallout video drop – an AI-driven Fallout season 1 recap that was swiftly removed from the streaming service after several plot mistakes were discovered within.

For something a little more serious, check out our Fallout season 2 review, plus a complete breakdown of the Fallout season 2 timeline. There's even a spoiler-free explanation of whether you should play Fallout: New Vegas before watching season 2.