Is the Fallout TV show really Fallout 5? Star Walton Goggins says it could be, but "that's way above my paygrade"

Walton Goggins as the Ghoul in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout star Walton Goggins suggests fans have asked if the hit Prime Video TV is actually the long-awaited fifth installment of the video game franchise... and he's got a pretty simple answer.

"For me, it was all on the page," Goggins told Game Informer. "They did their homework, and it was built into the DNA of the story that they created, and this isn't like Fallout 1, Fallout 2, or Fallout 3… it's its own thing. It's original content within the Fallout world. In some ways, people have said, 'Is it Fallout 5?' That's way above my paygrade. [laughs]"

