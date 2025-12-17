Fallout 5 will exist in the same universe as the Amazon Prime TV show, says Todd Howard

Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout 5 will officially canonize the Prime Video TV adaptation.

Whenever I'm writing about a mainline Bethesda Game Studios game, I always have to preface it by saying we probably aren't going to get to play that game for a very long time. Fallout 5 was confirmed to be the studio's next game after The Elder Scrolls 6 back in 2022, and we still don't have a release date or window for either game – which in all likelihood means we aren't getting a new mainline Fallout game until the 2030s, at the earliest.

Anyway, with that depressing disclaimer out of the way, Howard has shared a relatively substantive update about the next game in the series, revealing that it'll take place in the same universe as the TV show. Asked by BBC's Newsbeat (thanks, PC Gamer) whether the show will have an impact on Fallout 5, Howard replied: "In short, yes. Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening. We are taking that into account."

Interesting. There's no way to reliably infer very much about what this means for Fallout 5's story, but the show is great, so I'm definitely not upset to hear it's officially canon with the games. As for fans of the show who haven't played any of the games (for shame), Howard acknowledged the fact that there will always be viewers who simply can't be converted to gamers.

"There's still so many people that won't play a game," he said. "I think that's getting better but there's still people who are intimidated.

"They still get to experience Fallout and I think that's really important because they're now equal fans of the world."

The Fallout season 2 premiere is ready to stream on Prime right now. Going off our season 2 review, it's well worth a watch.

