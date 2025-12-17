Fallout 5 will exist in the same universe as the Amazon Prime TV show, says Todd Howard

"Fallout 5 will be existing in a world where the stories and events of the show happened or are happening"

Bethesda executive producer Todd Howard has confirmed that Fallout 5 will officially canonize the Prime Video TV adaptation.

Whenever I'm writing about a mainline Bethesda Game Studios game, I always have to preface it by saying we probably aren't going to get to play that game for a very long time. Fallout 5 was confirmed to be the studio's next game after The Elder Scrolls 6 back in 2022, and we still don't have a release date or window for either game – which in all likelihood means we aren't getting a new mainline Fallout game until the 2030s, at the earliest.

