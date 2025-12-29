Bethesda's Todd Howard says "we are doing other things with Fallout that we haven’t announced, and there’ll come a time for that"

Despite it being over 10 years since the last proper entry in the series, with Fallout 5 nowhere in sight, Bethesda boss Todd Howard says unannounced Fallout things are in the works.

As good as Bethesda's games are, it's best not to get too attached to the thought of a sequel. Given that the studio seemingly works on one game at a time and is currently the shepherd of three massive franchises with Elder Scrolls, Fallout, and Starfield, you're bound to be waiting a long time. And given the immense popularity of the Fallout TV series, the lack of new entries to really take advantage of it has been felt in recent years.

And while it feels like we won't see a proper Fallout 5 for a long time, speaking to GameInformer, Howard says, "Fallout as a franchise is the one that we’re still doing the most work in above anything." While this undoubtedly includes work on the TV series, Howard hints that gaming projects are in the works too: "Now, the majority of our internal team is on Elder Scrolls VI. We are doing other things with Fallout that we haven’t announced, and there’ll come a time for that."

Howard also notes that with the divisive Fallout 76, "we’ve never stopped developing Fallout; we’ve had a full team on it for a long time." But it's clear that a majority of the fanbase want a new single-player adventure akin to the main series.

Given the one-two punch of Baldur's Gate 3 blowing up and the TV series being massive, I'd love to see a new team take a crack at the D&D-inspired CRPG style found in the original pre-Bethesda Fallout games, but I can't say I'm too confident in seeing any major release for a while.

