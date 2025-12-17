Bethesda's Todd Howard knows "it's really disappointing" there's no Fallout 5 to release alongside the Amazon show, but "it'll do great" when it finally gets here

Fallout season two is officially underway on Prime Video, but, listen, Bethesda boss Todd Howard gets it. He knows some people wish the TV series were a new game instead.

He tells The Game Business in an interview, "Everybody will say to us, 'It's really disappointing you don't have a new game to take advantage of this'" momentum with the show. But, Howard continues, "it's like, 'Well, the show is great. It is what it is. It's doing great for us. We're taking advantage of it. And when the next main Fallout game comes along, I think it'll do great as well.'"

Howard has also said recently that Bethesda is spending most of its time on both Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls 6 – so if the producer has plans for something like Fallout 5, he's keeping them in his pocket. You can blame his apparent love of shadowdrops; Bethesda Game Studios director Tom Mustaine told GamesRadar+ in November, "Todd Howard, the boss man, he's wanted to shadowdrop things for a long time because it's so great to be able to say, 'Here's the thing, get it today.' It's very valuable."

And anyway, why rush? Howard seems confident the Fallout IP is especially healthy right now, telling The Game Business, "We have a linear medium. You want to watch a show? We got a great show. You want to play an online game? We have a great online game. You want to play a single player? We have Fallout 4 there."

"They're all kind of operating with very, very large audiences, all four of those things right now," he says confidently.

