Bethesda's Todd Howard knows "it's really disappointing" there's no Fallout 5 to release alongside the Amazon show, but "it'll do great" when it finally gets here

Overseer Steph Harper (Annabel O&#039;Hagan) in Fallout season 2.
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season two is officially underway on Prime Video, but, listen, Bethesda boss Todd Howard gets it. He knows some people wish the TV series were a new game instead.

He tells The Game Business in an interview, "Everybody will say to us, 'It's really disappointing you don't have a new game to take advantage of this'" momentum with the show. But, Howard continues, "it's like, 'Well, the show is great. It is what it is. It's doing great for us. We're taking advantage of it. And when the next main Fallout game comes along, I think it'll do great as well.'"

