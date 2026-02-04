With Colorado on the horizon, Todd Howard says it's "good" for the Fallout TV show to "go new places where the games haven't been"

Bethesda director Todd Howard is more than open to the Fallout TV show exploring fresh locations, including a newly-teased part of the United States in the Fallout season 2 ending.

"I think it’s good to go new places, even where the games haven’t been," Howard told Den of Geek.

That new place in question is Colorado, the site of a mountainous Enclave facility and, presumably, where Cooper Howard's family is being held after the revelation that they were removed from their cryo-pods in New Vegas.

For Howard, it appears he is keen on using Fallout season 3 as a launching pad for new people, new factions, and new ways of living, with a desire to "develop that and [explore]: ‘Who are the people there? What are some new factions? What are they doing to survive?’ It’s the same approach we have with the games."

Exciting times in the Wasteland, then. Fallout-heads will be acutely aware that Colorado has cropped up before in the series, both in the non-canon Fallout: Tactics and as one of the possible areas in the original Black Isle iteration of Fallout 3, codenamed Van Buren.

While the Ghoul is traversing the Rockies as he heads towards Colorado, it appears much of next season's action will remain firmly entrenched in New Vegas. Both the New California Republic and Caesar's Legion are on the precipice of war, while the Fallout season 2 post-credits scene revealed an ace in the hole – in the form of the Brotherhood's Liberty Prime Alpha. Think the Iron Giant with nukes and you're on the right track.

