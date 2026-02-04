With Colorado on the horizon, Todd Howard says it's "good" for the Fallout TV show to "go new places where the games haven't been"
On the road again
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Bethesda director Todd Howard is more than open to the Fallout TV show exploring fresh locations, including a newly-teased part of the United States in the Fallout season 2 ending.
"I think it’s good to go new places, even where the games haven’t been," Howard told Den of Geek.
That new place in question is Colorado, the site of a mountainous Enclave facility and, presumably, where Cooper Howard's family is being held after the revelation that they were removed from their cryo-pods in New Vegas.
For Howard, it appears he is keen on using Fallout season 3 as a launching pad for new people, new factions, and new ways of living, with a desire to "develop that and [explore]: ‘Who are the people there? What are some new factions? What are they doing to survive?’ It’s the same approach we have with the games."
Exciting times in the Wasteland, then. Fallout-heads will be acutely aware that Colorado has cropped up before in the series, both in the non-canon Fallout: Tactics and as one of the possible areas in the original Black Isle iteration of Fallout 3, codenamed Van Buren.
While the Ghoul is traversing the Rockies as he heads towards Colorado, it appears much of next season's action will remain firmly entrenched in New Vegas. Both the New California Republic and Caesar's Legion are on the precipice of war, while the Fallout season 2 post-credits scene revealed an ace in the hole – in the form of the Brotherhood's Liberty Prime Alpha. Think the Iron Giant with nukes and you're on the right track.
For more, check out our guide to Fallout season 2 Easter eggs and our full verdict on the Prime Video series with the Fallout season 2 review.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.