With Colorado on the horizon, Todd Howard says it's "good" for the Fallout TV show to "go new places where the games haven't been"

News
By published

On the road again

Lucy and Ghoul in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Bethesda director Todd Howard is more than open to the Fallout TV show exploring fresh locations, including a newly-teased part of the United States in the Fallout season 2 ending.

"I think it’s good to go new places, even where the games haven’t been," Howard told Den of Geek.

For Howard, it appears he is keen on using Fallout season 3 as a launching pad for new people, new factions, and new ways of living, with a desire to "develop that and [explore]: ‘Who are the people there? What are some new factions? What are they doing to survive?’ It’s the same approach we have with the games."

While the Ghoul is traversing the Rockies as he heads towards Colorado, it appears much of next season's action will remain firmly entrenched in New Vegas. Both the New California Republic and Caesar's Legion are on the precipice of war, while the Fallout season 2 post-credits scene revealed an ace in the hole – in the form of the Brotherhood's Liberty Prime Alpha. Think the Iron Giant with nukes and you're on the right track.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.