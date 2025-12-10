Todd Howard says Fallout season 2 strikes the balance between "starting fresh" in New Vegas and "honoring the journey" of players who have spent 1000s of hours in the iconic RPG location

News
By published

Exclusive: Todd Howard talks about returning to New Vegas

Aaron Moten as Maximus holding a gun in Fallout season 2, with an orange GamesRadar+ logo over the top
(Image credit: Amazon)

Bethesda director Todd Howard has opened up on Fallout's return to New Vegas, and how the TV show's creative team is approaching stepping back into the iconic RPG location.

"We sort of approach it like we do a new game. Like, hey, we're starting fresh," Howard tells GamesRadar+.

For Howard, the philosophy – as has been the case across his game career – has always been fan-first, but with some risks that will surely become apparent as Lucy, The Ghoul, and the wasteland's assorted mix of wanderers and survivors head towards the Strip.

To that end, the enigmatic House – first glimpsed on the TV side in Fallout season 1 after his turn as a key power player in 2010's Fallout: New Vegas – was the topic of discussion for Howard and the creative team.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.