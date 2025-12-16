Bethesda director Todd Howard says Elder Scrolls 6 is "progressing really well" and "the majority of the studio" is working on the Skyrim successor: "We have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them"

The Elder Scrolls 6 may still be years from releasing, but uncle Todd Howard has some mild words of encouragement: development on the long-awaited Skyrim successor is "progressing really well" and most of the studio is working on it.

Although just recently Howard sparked some confusion by saying Fallout 76 was the game Bethesda Game Studios was "doing the most work in," he's now clarified unambiguously that it's actually Elder Scrolls 6 that "the majority" of the studio is focused on, which makes sense for one of the most highly anticipated games on the release date calendar.

"[Elder Scrolls 6 is] progressing really well," Howard told Game Informer. "The majority of the studio's on VI, but I'll say this: We always overlap. So, we're very used to overlapping development. And we have long pre-productions on things so that we feel good about them. And it's a process. We all wish it went a little bit faster – or a lot faster – but it's a process that we want to get right."

Of course, non-updates like this one likely do very little to appease fans who've been waiting literal years for a substantive update on Elder Scrolls 6, especially after the game was a no-show at the 2025 Game Awards. Howard himself has admitted it's been "too long" since the last Elder Scrolls game – and with Skyrim recently crossing its 14th anniversary – I think it's safe to say that's an understatement. It's been more than seven years since the sequel was officially announced alongside a very brief teaser at E3 in 2018 (even typing that felt dated), and we have little indication of when we'll see anything more.

