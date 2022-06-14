Fallout 5 will come after The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda confirms

Bethesda will move onto Fallout 5 after The Elder Scrolls 6.

That's straight from Bethesda's Todd Howard, who shared a rough road map of the studio's production pipeline in a new interview with IGN (opens in new tab).

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while," he said. "We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well."

Last year, Howard confirmed that the studio had created a "one-pager" for the next Fallout game, but there was no indication that the project was anything more than a basic premise and setting.

With The Elder Scrolls 6 still presumably a ways out from full production amidst Bethesda's ongoing work on Starfield, which was delayed to 2023 fairly recently, we can reasonably assume that Fallout 5 won't be a playable game for anywhere from eight to potentially upwards of 10 years.

This story is developing…