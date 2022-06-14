Fallout 5 will come after The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda confirms

By published

Bear in mind, The Elder Scrolls 6 is still in pre-production

Fallout 4
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Bethesda will move onto Fallout 5 after The Elder Scrolls 6

That's straight from Bethesda's Todd Howard, who shared a rough road map of the studio's production pipeline in a new interview with IGN (opens in new tab).  

"Yes, Elder Scrolls 6 is in pre-production and, you know, we’re going to be doing Fallout 5 after that, so our slate’s pretty full going forward for a while," he said. "We have some other projects that we look at from time to time as well." 

Last year, Howard confirmed that the studio had created a "one-pager" for the next Fallout game, but there was no indication that the project was anything more than a basic premise and setting. 

With The Elder Scrolls 6 still presumably a ways out from full production amidst Bethesda's ongoing work on Starfield, which was delayed to 2023 fairly recently, we can reasonably assume that Fallout 5 won't be a playable game for anywhere from eight to potentially upwards of 10 years. 

This story is developing… 

Austin Wood
Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.