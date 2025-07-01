Borderlands 4 includes a feature the series should have had from the beginning: a Claptrap-only volume slider that means you never have to hear a word he says

Personally, I love little robot sidekicks. BB-8? Adorable. R2D2? Sassiest droid in the galaxy. Clank? Maybe the most useful piece of metal ever made. But some of you soulless gamers hate our adorable tin buddies, so that's why Borderlands 4 has a volume slider that specifically lets you adjust the decibels on Claptrap's dialogue.

One Twitch partner shares a screenshot on Twitter showing the slider labelled 'Claptrap volume.' I bet there's a PR out there who wishes Randy Pitchford had a similar slider so he'd stop starting controversies .

"Borderlands 4 features an audio slider purely for Claptrap's voice," they write. One person, who truly understands the spirit of comedy, replies, "They should have made it so the lowest was 110%."

I wrote some lines just for this feature and it includes maybe the dumbest most niche reference to a certain terrible accent in a certain classic immersive sim https://t.co/ApSZt5LYbvJune 30, 2025

Borderlands 4 narrative director Sam Winkler shares some additional insight, writing, "I wrote some lines just for this feature and it includes maybe the dumbest most niche reference to a certain terrible accent in a certain classic immersive sim."

I'm not 100% on which game or terrible accent Winkler is referring to, but my money would be on Deus Ex. You can throw a dart at a Deus Ex game and land on a bad accent, but he could be referring to the character of Letitia, who is widely regarded to be a racist stereotype, although Square Enix denied any racist intentions .

I'm also curious what kind of lines have been added for this feature. Will Claptrap acknowledge the change and start speaking in a whisper, rather than his dialogue simply being quieter? Will he be sad when you turn him down, happy when you turn him back up? We'll have to play to find out.

Fans are already loving the feature. "As a claptrap hater I will be using this feature immediately," writes one. "This is genuinely already the funniest bit you guys have ever done," adds another.

One had a more meta idea: "It would be hilarious as an Easter egg if you put all the other volumes to zero, it puts an Echo on claptrap and you can hear him from miles away just yapping."

This is what I love about video games; their interactivity offers so many unique ways to add depth to the experience. So, will you be shutting Claptrap's trap or letting him yap?