As another year passes with no Elder Scrolls 6 news nearly 14 years since Skyrim, Bethesda fans gather to mourn what could've been at Summer Game Fest 2025: "I feel like giving up"

As Summer Game Fest 2025 wraps up, fans of Bethesda Game Studios are lamenting what never came during yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase – news regarding The Elder Scrolls 6.

A solid seven years have now passed since The Elder Scrolls 6 debuted with its short teaser trailer at E3 in 2018. Since then, little news about the upcoming RPG has surfaced – and no, passing references like the post-Oblivion Remastered mention from Todd Howard and the NPC auction that raised $85,000 don't count. It comes as no surprise, then, that we fans were expecting (or coping, really) to see the seemingly forsaken title at Summer Game Fest.

Did we, though? Nope! Another year, another miss for Elder Scrolls fans – and we're making our voices heard online, it seems.

"13 years, seven months, and 27 days I've waited," writes a fellow disappointed player on Reddit, who seems to be off by a month in their calculations, but it's been so long, who can blame them at this point?

"I was in elementary school when Skyrim came out, and my friend and I made a joke that we'd be adults when ES6 came out," comments another. "Wrapping up college now, maybe Todd [Howard] will pull through."

Elsewhere, another post on Reddit sees a fan speculating about the possibility of a 2026-2028 release. "It still stings a bit that we didn't get anything about the game," they explain. "I can understand us not getting a trailer, but I would have liked a sit-down interview with either Todd or Pete." A separate thread features even more upset voices, with players expressing how they're losing hope: "I am usually an optimist, but I feel like giving up."

There are countless replies echoing the same sentiment, and as a massive Elder Scrolls stan myself, I can't help but agree with them. Sure, we recently got The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered, but when will we get something new? There are only so many Skyrim re-runs I can personally stomach, and only so many platforms to re-release older entries from the RPG series on – please hear (and answer) our pleas, God Howard.



