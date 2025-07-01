New Fantastic Four concept art post unveils our best look yet at the Baxter Building – and Marvel fans think they might prefer it to the comic version

Marvel has unveiled our best look yet at The Fantastic Four's family home and headquarters, the Baxter Building, and fans of the titular team think they might prefer the movie's version over to the classic comic book's.

The studio took to social media on Sunday, June 29 to share concept art of the skyscraper and its surroundings – and it looks pretty darn swish. "The Baxter Building, home to the Future Foundation and the Fantastic Four. The initial proposal for the headquarters included this rendering of Baxter Building Plaza, foreseeing a place where charities and world leaders could come together to uplift humanity," reads the caption. Check it out below.

A post shared by Fantastic Four (@fantasticfour) A photo posted by on

"Obsessed with how gorgeous the Baxter Building is, this concept art is so clean," wrote an enthusiastic onlooker on Twitter, as another said: "The world in this movie looks so beautiful and lively. I LOVE it."

"The way we potentially only get this Baxter Building for one movie. I'm SICK," added a third, referencing how likely it is that Reed Richards and co will wind up joining the likes of Captain America, Yelena Bolova, Thor, and more in the present-day MCU.

"I'm not gonna lie, I kinda prefer the look of the Baxter Building in this movie more than the one from the comics," said another, while several more shared the image alongside fire emojis. In short, people seem to be pleased with how it'll appear on screen.

Located at 42nd Street and Madison Avenue in New York City, the fictional high-rise made its print debut in March 1962 and was originally 35 stories tall, with the Fantastic Four occupying the top five floors. Much like the Avengers Tower is in the MCU currently, it was one of the first comic book superhero lairs to be well known to the general public in context of its storyline.

In Fantastic Four #278, which published in May 1985, writer-illustrator John Byrne destroyed the dwelling, explaining: "The FF's HQ building had long been established as 35 stories in height. Quite impressive in 1962, but not so much in 1980, when I came to the book. It didn't seem like I could just start referring to the building as taller than all those previous stories had made it, so I decided on something a wee bit more dramatic." Judging by the image above, the movie has followed in his footsteps.

Starring Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Vanessa Kirby, and Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps releases on July 25, 2025. While we wait, check out our all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.