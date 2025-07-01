An MCU-style Squid Game cinematic universe graphic has gone viral, but it's actually a really obvious fake

If you've been glued to your phone after the Squid Game season 3 ending, you may have noticed an intriguing timeline that blows the Squid Game universe wide open.

According to the cinematic universe graphic that's been doing the rounds on social media, Squid Game season 3 will be followed by Squid Game USA in fall 2026, Squid Game 1987 in winter 2026, Squid Game 28th in Spring 2027, followed by Squid Game World in 2028.

PLEASE, NO ONE WANTS THIS! Stop milking this series. Just let it end 😭 pic.twitter.com/BZnAqI9yZ4June 29, 2025

As excited (or as disgusted) as you might be by the thought of Squid Game turning into an MCU-style franchise, there is currently no indication that we're getting the vast majority of those projects, nor has Netflix or series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk commented on the possibility of a Squid Game prequel or similar spin-off.

In fact, this convincing fake has been out in the wild for several months now, with it generating traction on TikTok – and seemingly gaining a new lease of life with the release of the divisive third season.

Right now, the only further Squid Game project that seems likely is David Fincher's English-language spin-off at Netflix, one that was seemingly set up further by Cate Blanchett's cameo in the Squid Game season 3 finale as the ddakji player in Los Angeles.

“I thought it was an incredible ending that no one could predict,” Front Man actor Lee Byung-hun told Netflix's Tudum. “Despite all the noble efforts of so many people, the world still continues as it was before.”

