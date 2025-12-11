The official Fallout season 1 recap is filled with AI and thinks the show is set in the 1950s

Fallout season 2
Want to catch up on all things in the wasteland before Fallout season 2 hits our screens? It might be a good idea to steer clear of Prime Video's official Fallout season 1 recap.

As mentioned by viewers on Reddit and Twitter – and independently verified by GamesRadar+ – the 'recap' video on Prime Video's Fallout season 2 page includes an AI voiceover, as well as getting key details about the post-apocalyptic show wrong.

Worse, The Ghoul's offer in the Fallout season 1 ending for Lucy (Ella Purnell) is framed as a 'join or die' situation, instead of a chance for them both to find the man "behind the wheel" in New Vegas.

Our advice? Quickly binge Fallout season 1 yourself if you can. It's free for those who own a Samsung smart TV.

Thankfully, Fallout season 2 (much like its predecessor) is priding itself on its practicality, right down to hulking New Vegas sets as the wasteland's heroes and villains make their way onto the Strip.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Bethesda director Todd Howard has opened up more about the creative team's approach to returning to the location from 2010's Fallout: New Vegas.

"It's going back to authenticity," Howard said. "What would we want to see as a fan? Make it as authentic as possible and come at it with a lot of thought, a lot of love, but also take some swings."

Despite that, Fallout season 2 will not commit to making any New Vegas ending canon, so as not to invalidate any player's experiences (we're looking at those of you who decided to side with the NCR).

Fallout season 2 premieres on December 17. For more, check out the Fallout season 2 timeline and our ranking of the best Fallout games.

