Fallout season 2's best theory so far says New Vegas' Mr. House isn't who you think he is

Will the real House please stand up? Early Fallout season 2 theories call the identity of Justin Theroux's newcomer into question – and could hint at a post-apocalyptic rug-pull for long-time fans.

As pointed out by many, many viewers on social media, there's plenty of confusion surrounding the opening scene of Fallout season 2, which sees Theroux's character (previously confirmed to be Mr. House) watching the first season's actor, Rafi Silver, appear as Mr. House during a television interview.

What gives? A prevailing theory is that Theroux's House is using a body double to get things done in the shadows, all while Silver's House takes the heat from a society – and clutch of companies – desperately trying to deal with an imminent nuclear war.

Another suggestion is that Theroux isn't playing Robert House (as seen in Fallout: New Vegas) but, instead, his brother, Anthony House.

This isn't an idea pulled out of nowhere, either. In canon, he's the owner of the H&H Tools Company, and spent part of his opening spiel talking about – you guessed it – a tool. Then, there's the small matter of the brain chip he tested out on the angry patron he met in the bar. That's a tinkerer if ever we've seen one.

The plot thickens, too, once you realize that all pre-release marketing and interviews about House haven't called Justin Theroux's character by his first name. Whether it's a doppelganger, body double, family member, or something else, it's clear that Fallout season 2 is waiting to reveal that something isn't quite as it seems with the RobCo founder.

Even more intriguingly, Mr. House operating out of sight could have major ramifications for how we view the character in Fallout: New Vegas – if that's even the real Mr. House in the first place.

