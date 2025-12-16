An old Xbox 360 dev kit has become a treasure trove of new Fallout: New Vegas content as fans turn cut material into mods you can download now

A few weeks ago, Games' Past, an organization "dedicated to discovering, restoring, and releasing canceled video games & video game prototypes," did just that, releasing files for a Fallout: New Vegas beta discovered on an Xbox 360 dev kit. Since then, modders have been working furiously to restore all of the cut content and finish a few things that the developers never did

Two dev kits from Obsidian were discovered, containing hundreds of files pertaining to Fallout : New Vegas and its DLC. However, most interesting was a beta of the game dated just one month before the game's build was finalized. New Vegas had an infamously short development cycle, leading to numerous features being cut shortly before launch. NPCs, quests, and even romance options were left on the chopping block to make its October release date.

We Recovered Lost FALLOUT: NEW VEGAS Prototypes - YouTube Watch On

As spotted by FRVR , modders are already elbows deep in restoring the beta content, with several different people working on separate parts of the game. A number of the bigger mods have been gathered under the name Beta Restored by user kran27 , with many of the mods completed by them. The mods include the restoration of old textures, environmental designs, and NPCs such as an assistant Mr House that was based on Marilyn Monroe. As parts of these features were missing in the beta build, in particular voice lines, these have also been created and included in the mods.

One of the biggest additions is a mod that restores a side quest called I Got A Rite! , which allows you to join the Great Khans if you beat four of them in hand-to-hand combat. While the quest appears to have been finished, joining the clan didn't net the player any benefits, so there was likely more planned after this quest was completed. With no time to implement this, everything ended up on the cutting room floor.