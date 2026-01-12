Former Bethesda lead artist thinks The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 are in a no-win situation due to fan expectations: "Skyrim being one of the top 10 games of all-time, how do you beat that?"

"That definitely factored into me leaving"

A black and white picture of the Dragonborn during Skyrim.
(Image credit: Skyrim)

Bethesda's former lead artist Nate Purkeypile thinks the developers of The Elder Scrolls 6 and Fallout 5 are in a no-win situation now that expectations are so high – in fact, that's partly why he left Bethesda in the first place.

Outside of GTA 6, it's hard to think of a more anticipated game than The Elder Scrolls 6 and – given it'll probably take until 2035 – Fallout 5 is sure to join that list.