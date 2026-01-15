Fallout: London lead thinks Bethesda has "probably gone one game too far" with Elder Scrolls and Fallout: "It's time to go off into the sunset and look at selling off your IP"

Fallout: London's project lead Dean Carter is obviously a fan of Bethesda's RPGs, having spent years working on one of the biggest and bestest conversion mods to hit the already-very-modded post-apocalyptic series. But he's also not sure if Bethesda Game Studios should continue making The Elder Scrolls and Fallout titles without improving on its writing.

"With the greatest respect to Bethesda, I feel like they've probably gone one game too far," he tells Esports.net when asked about what the studio should do to remix its formula. "I feel like it's time to go off into the sunset and look at selling off your IP because people like the franchise, I'm just honestly not sure it's in the right hands, and it really hurts me to say that because I love Bethesda."

One of Carter's criticisms is that "the writing has just gone downhill" in the company's recent output. "I reckon if they could inject in the quality of some good writers, then the next Elder Scrolls game will be great and the next Fallout game will be great but they need better writers, honestly," he adds.