Fallout: London lead is "really worried" Fallout 5 will use Bethesda's proprietary Creation Engine: "It needs to be overhauled somewhat"

Fallout London project lead Dean Carter hopes that Bethesda will either have given up on or overhauled the Creation Engine by the time Fallout 5 comes out.

If you look at Bethesda Game Studios' history, its games all have engine similarities going back to 2003's Morrowind. NetImmerse – which was renamed Gamebryo in 2003 – was used for Elder Scrolls 4, as well as Fallout 3. Then Bethesda debuted the Creation Engine for The Elder Scrolls 5, a proprietary engine based on GameBryo, and later used it for Fallout 4, with Starfield using the updated Creation Engine 2. However, despite Bethesda's love of it, Gamebryo and Creation Engine haven't been the biggest hits with fans.