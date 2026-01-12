"Fallout 5 in New Orleans?": Ex-Bethesda artist hopes next Fallout game is set down South, but echoes former GTA lead in thinking anywhere farther than that might "backfire"

Fallout 76 lead artist and Bethesda veteran Nate Purkeypile has always wanted to see the next Fallout game – including Fallout 5 – take place in the United States' Deep South. Georgia peaches or Louisiana swamps could provide a nice change of scenery for the apocalyptic franchise, and it helps that they don't require a passport.

"I personally wouldn't expect Bethesda to actually [set Fallout internationally] outside of DLC because they're very tied into the whole Americana thing," Purkeypile tells Esports Insider in a new interview. "Realistically, it is a business, and I think it's pretty evident already that if you push a franchise a little bit outside of what people are expecting, it can backfire a lot."

He sounds like former Rockstar technical director Obbe Vermeij here; Vermeij recently made a similar observation about the Grand Theft Auto games, saying, "It doesn't make sense to set it in some left-field location for novelty. GTA: Toronto? It just wouldn't work."