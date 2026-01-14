After Morrowind and Oblivion, hardcore RPG fans didn't want Bethesda on Fallout 3 – "It was surprising to us just how much hate we got"

Bethesda wasn't always synonymous with Fallout. A certain generation of hardcore PC RPG fans resented the studio's increasingly mainstream, console-friendly take on role-playing titles, and turning an isometric classic into something like Fallout 3 – ungenerously referred to ahead of launch as "Oblivion with guns" – was treated as something akin to blasphemy. No one felt the pressure more than the developers at Bethesda.

"There was a section of the Fallout fandom that felt that a team famous for making elves and fantasy games should not be touching this series," as Angela Browder, associate art producer at Bethesda at the time, says in