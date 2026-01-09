Fallout 4 is a great RPG, but it took 10 years and a radioactive lighthouse for me to see it

Kingsport Lighthouse is a fixer-upper. Its namesake is a thin concrete tower, jutting over a two-story home with no roof and a boathouse that stands precariously on a rotting dock. But wisdom lies in the deepest throes of lighthouse renovation, and as I survey my future homestead in Fallout 4 I'm granted a revelation: I do not know the first thing about lighthouse renovation.

My new home is too narrow and full of stairs to fit much else. Puddles of green plasma pool on the ground – the remains of former tenants, cultists who spite me in death as immovable goo-splashes. Mutated seagulls crowd the dock, while the body of a Glowing One I tried (and failed) to throw in the sea irradiates the shore. Again: it's a fixer-upper.

I've spent the last few days trying to turn the settlement's boathouse into a boathome, and if you're wondering why I'd settle here instead of Diamond City or sunny Sanctuary, two words: role-play. I'm treating Fallout 4 like a life sim, ignoring the protagonist's missing son in favor of exploring and scavenging like every other schmuck in the Commonwealth, and every wastelander needs somewhere to call home – no matter how far you have to stretch the meaning of the word.