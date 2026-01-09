OG Fallout creators wanted the IP when it was up for sale, but Bethesda's $6 million bid was a blowout: "It wouldn't have mattered if they heard our offer or not, because they would have laughed"

The history of the Fallout games is a complicated one, but it was Bethesda's almost $6 million offer that ensured it would be the steward of the franchise, no matter what it's original creators might have hoped for.

The Fallout IP was originally owned, published, and created by Interplay, whose internal Black Isle Studios made Fallout 2. Interplay licensed the franchise to Bethesda, but hit dire financial straits in the mid-2000s and was forced to sell assets in order to pay its staff. According to Brian Fargo, co-founder of Interplay, "the only asset they really had to sell was Fallout."

Speaking to Game Informer , Fargo says that a lawsuit attached to those financial issues "made [Interplay] sell all the Fallout rights to Bethesda," but there might have been another way. Fallout's art director, Leonard Boyarsky, who had left Interplay to found Arcanum and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines studio Troika Games alongside Tim Cain and Jason Anderson said that he tried to make a bid for the rights before they got to Bethesda.