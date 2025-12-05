Fallout co-creator Tim Cain rejoins Obsidian, tells everyone to not bother guessing what game he's working on: "You're not gonna guess right"

Prolific RPG developer Tim Cain – who has credits on everything from Fallout and Arcanum to Vampire: The Masquerade and The Outer Worlds – has ended his semi-retirement to re-join Obsidian Entertainment.

Cain reveals as much in his newest YouTube video. "I'm back at Obsidian," he says. "I'm their full-time employee and in-person, so not remote. I'm not a contractor anymore. This means I'm not working at other places," he continues, mentioning that there are a few non-Obsidian games he was contracted on that may or may not see the light of day in the future.

Cain On Games Update - YouTube

"I also can't talk about the project I'm working on at Obsidian just because that's covered under an NDA," Cain goes on. "Don't bother guessing; you're not gonna guess right." That last part probably rules out the possibility of a Fallout: New Vegas 2 since Obsidian devs know how much you want a follow-up from them.

Regardless, Cain says he's "a lot less retired now than I was before." He's only been back at the Xbox Game Studios team for about a week, mind, but that was enough time for him to get an Outer Worlds 2 moon man tattoo after the game's launch party, according to him.

The RPG icon, of course, has a long history with Obsidian, having been a full-time employee between 2011 and 2020. He directed the first The Outer Worlds and returned as a creative consultant on this year's sequel, too.

And, for anyone curious, his informative YouTube channel about behind-the-scenes game dev stories will continue. At least, as of right now, no one's asked him to stop.

