Bethesda's Todd Howard tips his hat to Obsidian, says he invited the Fallout: New Vegas devs to the Fallout Season 2 set to relive the iconic setting

Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas? Bethesda Game Studios or Obsidian Entertainment? Fan wars never change, but it doesn't really matter to the developers involved with the post-apocalyptic franchise. In fact, Todd Howard enjoys that fans are so passionate about picking their favorites, so much so that he even invited some Obsidian developers onto the set of Amazon's Fallout streaming show.

"Huge respect to the folks at Obsidian," Howard said in an interview with PC Gamer. "Had them out to the set to see [Fallout Season 2], and they've had just an incredible year, if you look at the year they've had."

Howard, of course, praises the studio's trio of releases this year - Avowed, Grounded 2, and The Outer Worlds 2 - which is sort of bonkers when you keep in mind how long most developers take to put out one quality game. But Bethesda's been on good terms with its fellow RPG siblings for much longer.

Howard also recalled that Bethesda already knew Skyrim would be its next game after Fallout 3, meaning it would likely be a while before the studio returned to the setting. So, the company made a pitch, according to Howard: "We know the folks at Obsidian well, love their work, and so we reached out to them and said, 'Hey, would you like to do this? We see something else coming off of Fallout 3.'"

When it comes to heated fan arguments about which modern Fallout is better, Bethesda's or Obsidian's, Howard is by no means offended that an outside team is giving him competition - he's actually quite pleased about all the discussion. "I think it's great that you can have a lot of factions and the fans say, 'Oh, I like one or two or three or four, or Vegas or 76' now, and so I think that's really healthy for a franchise where people can say which one is their favourite," Howard said.

