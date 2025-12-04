Bethesda's Todd Howard tips his hat to Obsidian, says he invited the Fallout: New Vegas devs to the Fallout Season 2 set to relive the iconic setting

"We know the folks at Obsidian well, love their work, and so we reached out to them"

Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas? Bethesda Game Studios or Obsidian Entertainment? Fan wars never change, but it doesn't really matter to the developers involved with the post-apocalyptic franchise. In fact, Todd Howard enjoys that fans are so passionate about picking their favorites, so much so that he even invited some Obsidian developers onto the set of Amazon's Fallout streaming show.

"Huge respect to the folks at Obsidian," Howard said in an interview with PC Gamer. "Had them out to the set to see [Fallout Season 2], and they've had just an incredible year, if you look at the year they've had."

