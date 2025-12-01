Fallout star explains that season 2 will address the "different perspectives" of New Vegas' multiple endings: "It's a really beautiful thing"

News
By published

Fallout's Aaron Moten hints at how the show will address the alternate endings in New Vegas

Fallout
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout season 2 is set to take us to New Vegas, a major location from the games. 2010's Fallout: New Vegas has the potential for several different endings, however, so it remains to be seen exactly which one will play out as canon on the small screen – but star Aaron Moten has given us a new hint.

"You know what's really interesting is our storyline, where we are in time is, it's a number of years after the events of [Fallout: New Vegas]," Moten, who plays Maximus, a knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, said in a new interview with The Spill.

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.