Fallout star explains that season 2 will address the "different perspectives" of New Vegas' multiple endings: "It's a really beautiful thing"

Fallout season 2 is set to take us to New Vegas, a major location from the games. 2010's Fallout: New Vegas has the potential for several different endings, however, so it remains to be seen exactly which one will play out as canon on the small screen – but star Aaron Moten has given us a new hint.

"You know what's really interesting is our storyline, where we are in time is, it's a number of years after the events of [Fallout: New Vegas]," Moten, who plays Maximus, a knight of the Brotherhood of Steel, said in a new interview with The Spill.

"An interesting conversation Geneva [Robertson-Dworet, showrunner] and I have been having is actually about how history is written in the wasteland by whoever writes it. And different perspectives will have a different perspective on who won and who lost. It's a really beautiful thing."

He added, "We see it really early on that [Lucy and the Ghoul] find out who believes themselves to be winning, and the Ghoul offering a different perspective, you know."

Fallout: New Vegas has four possible endings based on which faction you pick to support during the game: the NCR (New California Republic), Cesar's Legion, Mr. House, or Independence. In case you haven't played the game, we won't spoil the outcome here, but the main gist is that it ends in a pretty big battle, and the winner determines how events wrap up.

Those four aren't the only factions, though, and a new season 2 poster recently hinted at a pretty significant change for one of them from the games: the Kings, a gang of Elvis impersonators, are set to be Ghouls in the show, although they're human in the game.

Fallout season 2 arrives on Prime Video on December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.