Fallout season 2 posters give us our best look yet at two key New Vegas factions, with a notable change from the games

Fallout season 2 is heading to our screens in less than two months, with newly released posters teasing two key New Vegas factions that will be featured in the new episodes. Fans of the video game might have noticed that one of them are looking quite changed, confirming one major departure from the original source.

The Prime Video show, starring Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean alongside Walton Goggins as The Ghoul and Aaron Moten as Maximus, is introducing a new and exciting setting in the new season – we're talking, of course, of New Vegas, which was teased in the Fallout season 1 ending last year.

As the protagonists arrive in the city, new factions will be revealed, including Caesar's Legion and a gang of Elvis impersonators known as the Kings. As revealed by four new character posters (which you can check out in the tweet below), the Elvis gang are Ghouls in the show, whereas in the games they're human.

Happy Fallout Day, Vaulties. See you December 17 for the survival of the goodest. pic.twitter.com/A1y8LKGgBAOctober 23, 2025

We'll have to wait to see the episodes to find out if there are any more changes from the games. So far, we got to see the first Fallout season 2 trailer back in August, featuring Lucy and The Ghoul heading to New Vegas as she finds out that the city is where the nuclear disaster began.

With flashbacks of The Ghoul's past as Hollywood actor Cooper Howard and plenty of gunfire and explosions, the new season is set to raise the stakes for the story. Fans can also expect plenty of elements from the games, including Deathclaw and the evil Mr. House, both featured in the first trailer.

Originally released in 2024, Fallout has quickly become one of the best shows on Amazon Prime, introducing viewers to a brutal post-apocalyptic world that will likely keep growing towards exciting places.

Fallout season 2 is set to hit Prime Video on December 17. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video movies to watch right now.