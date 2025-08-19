Fallout season 2 trailer takes us to New Vegas, teases the Ghoul's tragic backstory, and sees Walton Goggins fight off a Deathclaw

The first trailer for Fallout season 2 has arrived – and we're so ready.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, Lucy (Ella Purnell) and the Ghoul (Walton Goggins) set out to look for Lucy's treacherous father, Hank (Kyle MacLachlan). When Lucy asks why her father would run to Las Vegas, the Ghoul explains that this is where the nuclear disaster begins – and we immediately flashback to his days as successful actor Cooper Howard, with a few quick scenes depicting glamorous, pre-war Vegas.

Mr. House (Justin Theroux) tells Howard that he knows the bombs are coming, and, while he would do anything to save his family... he knows that, deep down, Howard is a violent man. We then flash to Maximus (Aaron Moten) in his Brother of Steel suit, as well as Hank in his (looking rather beaten up).

There's plenty of gunfire, explosions, and Deathclaw (yes, the very same terrifying creature from the game), but the most exciting part might be that we finally get to see how Cooper Howard became the Ghoul.

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's worth mentioning that we don't see Norm (Moises Arias) anywhere in the clip, even though season 1 ended with him trapped in Vault 41. New cast members Kumal Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin are also absent from the teaser, and their roles have not been disclosed just yet.

Fallout season 2 is set to hit Prime Video on December 17.