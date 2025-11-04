Obsidian knows that "everyone on the internet" keeps asking for Fallout: New Vegas 2, but its devs are currently happy working on their own IP, and "Xbox has been pretty supportive" too

Obsidian knows you want another Fallout: New Vegas, but the studio's VP of operations says being able to work on their original IPs is one of the best aspects of being under Microsoft.

Fallout: New Vegas being number one on the list of the best Fallout games has been somewhat of an albatross for the series. It's the game that every subsequent entry (which, to be fair, has been one game) will be compared to, and the setting everyone has been desperate to get back to. And when Microsoft bought Bethesda, meaning the series and New Vegas developer Obsidian were back under the same roof, that naturally led to even more fan requests – especially in the wake of the Fallout TV series, which is tackling New Vegas in season 2.

Speaking to The Game Business , Obsidian's VP of operations Marcus Morgan and VP of development Justin Britch were asked about Fallout, and the studio knows how much everyone wants a follow-up to New Vegas. "Everyone on the internet, on every game we announce, asks: When's the next Fallout: New Vegas?" Morgan notes. Even if Microsoft probably wants a new Fallout game out ASAP to capitalize on the TV series, Britch notes that "Xbox has been pretty supportive of the stuff we want to do."

Morgan continues, saying that "this year, all three of the games are IP that we've created." He adds that before the studio was acquired by Microsoft, the studio's history "surrounded working on others' IP," but now "this is the joy that we get of… how do we build our own IP?" What's more, after years of being able to build their own series' from scratch, "we've got to the part where we have sequels to all of them."

