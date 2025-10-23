As desperate fans lament Fallout 5's no-show during the Fallout Day broadcast, Todd Howard himself promises Bethesda is "working on even more"

You probably could've guessed that we wouldn't see Fallout 5 at today's Fallout Day broadcast, but some fans love to set themselves up for disappointment. Todd Howard himself was on hand to help dry the eyes of increasingly desperate RPG enthusiasts, offering a tiny bit of hope towards the end of the show.

"Even though I am recording this – it's not live, and I'm probably, like, watching myself right now from my desk – I'm reading your chat and that thing you want and this other thing you want," Howard says (via IGN), pointing at an chat off the side of the screen that's presumably calling for Fallout 5 and, I dunno, Fallout Shelter 2: Electric Boogaloo.

"Hey, we read it all," Howard says. "Just know we are working on even more. We're looking forward to the day where we can share that with everybody."

Fallout Day Broadcast 2025 - YouTube Watch On

A proper new Fallout game seemed downright inevitable a few years ago, and that was before the Fallout TV series brought a whole new range of fans into the fold. Howard has quite publicly teased that Bethesda has plans in mind for the next Fallout game, but those teasers have been very vague. The one thing we know for sure is that a potential Fallout 5 will not launch until well after The Elder Scrolls 6, which itself is likely still years away.

We did at least get a little concrete news on Fallout Day, with Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition and a New Vegas collectors bundle on the way. Those aren't new games, but hey, they're at least shiny versions of old games.

