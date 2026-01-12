"I don't think Bethesda hates Fallout," says New Vegas lead, "they just don't fully understand its roots and arguably, don't care"

Fallout 2 designer and Obsidian Entertainment founder Chris Avellone says he doesn't think Bethesda understands the roots of Fallout.

Fallout probably wouldn't be in the industry powerhouse position it currently holds without Bethesda taking on the license and creating Fallout 3 – which in turn led to the incredibly popular TV show – especially given Interplay had to sell it due to financial woes. However, there is a stark difference between both eras of the series, not only down to the isometric vs. FPS formats. The original Fallout games have a far more oppressive atmosphere than what Bethesda is putting out, and while the fanbase has grown, the series still has diehard fans yearning for that original tone.

Avellone – who was a designer on Fallout 2, Van Buren (Interplay's canceled version of Fallout 3), and Fallout New Vegas (as well as director of its DLC) – was asked on Twitter about the speculation that Bethesda hates Obsidian or the Fallout franchise at large (which, I don't think makes much sense, but it's weirdly prevalent). He responds, "I don't think Bethesda hates Fallout, they just don't fully understand its roots and arguably, don't care."