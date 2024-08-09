Fallout London devs are making plans to "launch our own indie games company," and with 500,000 downloads they're off to a great start

Fallout London arrived two weeks ago to instant, massive success - to the tune of 500,000 downloads in the first day alone. Now it seems the devs have even bigger things in mind, with plans to start a new indie studio and build their own, original game.

"As much as I love the fact that this is a free project - we can offer this thing for free to all the community - free doesn't pay our bills," Team Folon's Dean Carter tells the BBC. "What has been great for us is that a lot of people who have really enjoyed it have donated to us, and what we are doing with that is we are channeling that into Team Folon, which is obviously what we're going to be moving into, and then we should hopefully launch our own indie games company."

Carter makes clear that the devs have no plans of just abandoning Fallout London now that it's out in the world, of course - the mod's first patch just launched, and the team plans to "continue until we basically have all the content which we had to cut for the release." That means a load of small patches for "stability and things like that" and a bigger update with the added content, and Carter says you can expect the devs to keep working on the mod "until at least the end of the year."

Going into indie development will "allow us completely to be able to come up with our own ideas, create our own game, and just really work with the community without having to speak to anyone above us, such as Bethesda or anything like that," Carter says. "It'll be completely our own thing and we can create a game that we want to, that we think the community will enjoy. I think that London has been a great springboard for that, because we've worked with people now, we know what the community seems to like, and we've got a great platform where we can just talk to them."

Fallout London is currently being hosted as a free download on GOG, and today the storefront announced that the mod had been downloaded over 500,000 times in its first 24 hours alone, making it "the fastest redeemed game on GOG ever." Clearly, Team Folon has already built itself quite a following in the gaming community.

