"Please be Fallout New Vegas 2": Obsidian is working on an "unannounced title" other than Avowed, and fans hope it's a new post-apocalyptic RPG

As its work on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 cracks on, Obsidian Entertainment is also reportedly developing another new title - an "unannounced" game.

A whopping 14 years have passed since Obsidian and Bethesda released Fallout: New Vegas, an entry in the post-apocalyptic series that many look back on as among its most iconic. To date, the reviews on Steam alone are labeled as "Overwhelmingly Positive" overall. There hasn't been word on a direct follow-up or remaster since, though - and Obsidian's "unannounced" game now has hopeful fans at the edges of their seats.

The mysterious new project was discovered on art director Daniel Cabuco's LinkedIn profile where he describes himself as working on an "unannounced title" at Obsidian. There are no further details on what this game could be - but that isn't stopping speculation. "Please be Fallout New Vegas 2," a fan writes in a thread highlighting Cabuco's supposed reveal. "I’ll even take a next-gen remaster I don’t care."

Another post on Reddit discussing the unknown game features similar responses. "It's not Fallout but I sure hope it's Fallout." One fan proclaims, "There’s a solid chance it’s Fallout, honestly." Others point to possibilities like Grounded or Pillars of Eternity as being the studio's third active project alongside Avowed and The Outer Worlds sequel, but there's no real telling what upcoming Obsidian games are in store yet.

Avowed launches sometime this fall. The Outer Worlds 2, on the other hand, has no confirmed release date or general window yet. Obsidian's RPG sequel is thought to have entered pre-production in 2019, so it could come within the next couple of years. As for this "unannounced title," we'll just have to wait and see - but I'll always have my own fingers (wishfully) crossed for more Fallout.

