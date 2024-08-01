"Please be Fallout New Vegas 2": Obsidian is working on an "unannounced title" other than Avowed, and fans hope it's a new post-apocalyptic RPG
"It's not Fallout but I sure hope it's Fallout"
As its work on Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 cracks on, Obsidian Entertainment is also reportedly developing another new title - an "unannounced" game.
A whopping 14 years have passed since Obsidian and Bethesda released Fallout: New Vegas, an entry in the post-apocalyptic series that many look back on as among its most iconic. To date, the reviews on Steam alone are labeled as "Overwhelmingly Positive" overall. There hasn't been word on a direct follow-up or remaster since, though - and Obsidian's "unannounced" game now has hopeful fans at the edges of their seats.
The mysterious new project was discovered on art director Daniel Cabuco's LinkedIn profile where he describes himself as working on an "unannounced title" at Obsidian. There are no further details on what this game could be - but that isn't stopping speculation. "Please be Fallout New Vegas 2," a fan writes in a thread highlighting Cabuco's supposed reveal. "I’ll even take a next-gen remaster I don’t care."
Another post on Reddit discussing the unknown game features similar responses. "It's not Fallout but I sure hope it's Fallout." One fan proclaims, "There’s a solid chance it’s Fallout, honestly." Others point to possibilities like Grounded or Pillars of Eternity as being the studio's third active project alongside Avowed and The Outer Worlds sequel, but there's no real telling what upcoming Obsidian games are in store yet.
Avowed launches sometime this fall. The Outer Worlds 2, on the other hand, has no confirmed release date or general window yet. Obsidian's RPG sequel is thought to have entered pre-production in 2019, so it could come within the next couple of years. As for this "unannounced title," we'll just have to wait and see - but I'll always have my own fingers (wishfully) crossed for more Fallout.
Check out our roundup of new games coming this year and beyond for more.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
As Fallout London goes through the traditional Bethesda RPG launch, modders offer 1-to-1 troubleshooting as fans aren't "following the install guide properly"
RPG veteran Josh Sawyer says Black Isle Studios' stab at Fallout 3 was never going to be made in time: "With the staff we had it would have been at least two years"