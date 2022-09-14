Upcoming Obsidian games: Every new Obsidian game in development

If all of the upcoming Obsidian games prove anything, it's that the studio is becoming one of the smartest additions to the Xbox Game Studios group to date. Obsidian Entertainment was acquired by Microsoft Gaming in 2018, and now we're starting to see the results. There are four new Obsidian games in development, and they are hitting some majorly different vibes.

From two massive open-world RPGs to a new survival game to an Oxenfree-style narrative adventure, Obsidian is building something for everybody – the lineup makes up a large part of our most anticipated upcoming Xbox Series X games list. So keep on reading the discover all of the upcoming Obsidian games that are set to launch in 2022 and beyond.

Upcoming Obsidian games

Grounded

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Release date: September 27, 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Obsidian is set to pull Grounded out of early access and launch it into the stratosphere on September 27. After two years of community testing, Obsidian's survival game is finally ready for prime time – and we've been pleasantly surprised by everything we've played of it so far. If you aren't up-to-speed, Grounded sees you and your buddies shrunk to insect size before they are forced to survive the horrors of their garden. When you're smaller than an ant, suddenly Wolf Spiders and Praying Mantis' become truly nightmarish creatures, while backyard features like a picnic area or koi pond become mysterious places of power you'll be desperate to explore. Build and fortify bases, craft new gear and weapons, and survive the elements of the outside world in what could be one of the best survival games of 2022.

Pentiment

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Release date: November 15, 2022

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X, Xbox One

Pentiment is a truly wonderful experiment from Obsidian. While the studio is perhaps best known for crafting some of the best RPGs of the last decade – including Fallout: New Vegas, Pillars of Eternity 2, and Tyranny – Pentiment is something entirely different. It's a carefully crafted narrative-adventure game, where play is largely handled through sprawling conversation options. You'll explore 16th century Bavaria as journeyman artist Andreas Maler, investigating the death of a friend over the span of 25 years – only, Pentiment will never truly reveal the true murderer, but you'll instead have the capacity to pin it on the people you meet and interact with. One part murder mystery and one part historical record, Pentiment might just be one of the strangest first-party exclusives out of the Xbox Game Studios group.

Avowed

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X

Avowed is one of the most anticipated Xbox exclusives , and for good reason! Obsidian Entertainment is returning to the world of Eora – the universe that the studio's stunning Pillars of Eternity games are set in – for a first-person, swords and shields RPG. With a wide world to explore, the option to imbue your character build with magic, and the promise of branching dialogue options, it really does sound like Obsidian is setting out to craft its very own Elder Scrolls-style adventure. Sadly, Avowed is thought to be in early development, and we've had precious little information since its reveal in 2021. However, we do know that Avowed will be released on PC and Xbox Series X, and that it'll be in Xbox Game Pass from day one.

The Outer Worlds 2

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Release date: TBC

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X

The Outer Worlds 2 is still a long, long ways away, but that doesn't mean we can't start losing our minds with a little unbridled anticipation. Obsidian announced its sequel to The Outer Worlds back in 2021, with a rather amusing trailer announcing that The Outer Worlds 2 was so early in development that it hadn't even finalized the design of the main character – let alone anything else. Still, there is good reason to get excited by the game's existence; Obsidian says it will be a "New star system; New crew; Same Outer Worlds", and we know that the RPG will be in development on Epic's impressive Unreal Engine 5 platform. One bit of disappointing news for players of the first game, it does appear that The Outer Worlds 2 won't launch on Nintendo Switch or PS5 as it's being published by Xbox Game Studios.