This new co-op monster-feeding game looks like a bizarre blend of REPO and Overcooked, and there's a free open playtest you can try right now

Indie developer Strange Scaffold has just revealed their upcoming game Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking with a new trailer and an open playtest, and it seems as though it's just as surreal as that title would suggest.

You might understandably wonder from that title if you'd be cooking kaiju or cooking for kaiju, but it's very much the latter, at least from what the trailer shows us. The reveal footage shows off gameplay that looks like a hybrid of REPO and Overcooked, with four frantic medieval cultists trying to create a sumptuous meal that they can then catapult into the open maw of whatever eldritch horror is waiting impatiently in the ocean nearby.

Co-Op Kaiju Horror Cooking - Official Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Gameplay footage from later in the trailer shows a mixture of dungeon crawling and food preparation. These hangry leviathans are a bit picky, and we see players researching their meal preferences before running into deadly labyrinths to get the raw ingredients, hopefully not getting mangled by traps along the way. Then it's back up to the kitchen to start slicing, seasoning and sauteing, before the end result all goes into a big trebuchet to be slung at the World Serpent's face. But no tomatoes, the description insists, as they were only introduced to Europe in the 16th century. Better hope Godzilla doesn't ask for ketchup.

While not officially out until the end of July, an open playtest is currently live, which those interested can request access to on its Steam page. The Open Playtest will allow you to try Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking for free until its release, so this could be a great time to test the game – both for the developers and yourself.

It's certainly an out-there idea, but then again, developer Strange Scaffold really seems to specialize in out-there ideas. The studio's recent titles include Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, and Clickholding, in which "the man in the corner of your hotel room wants you to click something. He wants to watch you click it." Jesus.

Well, by those standards, Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking seems downright sensible and mundane. Plus chaotic co-op is especially popular right now, as shown by the explosive success of games like Helldivers 2 and the aforementioned R.E.P.O., which got its first major update just last month. So, if you're interested in Co-op Kaiju Horror Cooking, you can wishlist the game and request access to the Open Playtest on Steam now in advance of its release for PC on July 29, 2025.

