"REPO has changed forever": Semiwork finally releases its first major update and celebrates with the co-op horror game's best discount yet

Spooky co-op game REPO has just had its first major content update, which adds the eagerly awaited new Museum level, amongst many other changes, for fans to get stuck into.

Developer Semiwork has been regularly keeping fans in the loop with what it's been working on for its first update, including a new weapon , its difficulty modifiers which come in the form of Moon Phases , and the aforementioned Museum of Human Art .

With the new content out of beta, Semiwork shared a video titled "REPO has changed forever!", once again hosted by marketer Pontus Sundström, showing off the highlights of the update in action.

R.E.P.O. has CHANGED FOREVER! - YouTube Watch On

As well as the new Museum level and addition of Moon Phases, which change every five levels and increase difficulty, REPO now also has server lists and random matchmaking, a mute toggle, and lobby passwords. There's a bunch of new weapons with some amazing names too, like the Prodzap, the Boltzap, and the Duck Bucket. On top of all that, the update includes plenty of balancing changes and bug fixes. A full list of what's been added is available to read via the patch notes on Steam .

Coinciding with the major update, REPO is now 20% off in the Steam Summer Sale , matching its lowest price ever, and Sundström calls it "the perfect time to dive in."

Keeping with Semiwork's sense of humor, the video ends with Sundström announcing the team is taking some time off after working "long nights and weekends" to get the update out, before a semibot turns off the lights and demands to know when the next update will be out. Sundström responds by blowing a party horn in exasperation.

