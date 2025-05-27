REPO devs say "we've heard your feedback" and you can chill a bit: the Museum is "not finished," and the difficulty's going up with "Moon Phases" because "the game needs to keep up with you"

Fear not REPO fans, the devs are aware you're not feeling the Museum level just yet, and they want to reiterate that it's still very much a work in progress. They're also figuring out how to ensure it stays challenging as you climb through the levels.

In a new dev log, which is just as hilarious as the 'making of' documentary , Semiwork marketer Pontus Sundström says: "We've also heard your feedback on the museum, the Museum of Human Art. Some of you think it looks a bit bland, and I sort of agree with you. But the thing is, it's not finished."

He stresses that the open beta – which you can opt into on Steam if you want to test out new, experimental features before they're fully developed – is full of works in progress. "It's not a finished level," he says. "We're currently adding cool graffiti and we're adding some nice paintings, and it's gonna be so wonderful when it's done."

Things are getting SPICY in R.E.P.O.! - YouTube Watch On

Work is also being done on upping the game's difficulty. Now, every five levels, the phase of the moon will change. Sundström says "things will get spicier and spicier as you get spicier and spicier with upgrades and other things that make you stronger."

He continues: "Below level five, the enemies will be quite easy to stun with small objects. Then at level five there will be a moon phase causing the enemies to become stronger." He then switches to Swedish as apparently saying "fifth" is tricky, and explains that on level 10, 15, and so on, enemies will get stronger still due to another moon phase.

The aim is to keep the game balanced, so that those of you who want to climb the levels can enjoy a challenge, while those of you who are happy to stick to level three don't get obliterated by tough foes.

