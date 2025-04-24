After seeing Oblivion Remastered, Fallout 3's lead designer expects the RPG's own rumored remaster to be a lot like Fallout 4

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered shadow dropped earlier this week, and if that isn't enough Bethesda goodness for you, there could be a Fallout 3 remake on the way, too.

During Microsoft's legal battle with the FTC, a leaked document revealed plans for both Oblivion and Fallout 3 remasters. Now that we've seen the Oblivion remaster surface as a joint project between Bethesda and Virtuos, we know it's more of a remake than a remaster.

Oblivion Remastered has been ported to Unreal Engine 5, but it still uses Oblivion's original engine for a lot of the behind-the-scenes work, so it feels like old-school Oblivion while looking completely new. Bethesda's approach here helps us know what to expect from a Fallout 3 remaster, should it ever come out.

But what else could change in the title other than the graphics and some modernizations?

Former Oblivion lead designer and Fallout 3 designer Bruce Nesmith says, "What did you see in Fallout 4 ? That will tell you what they felt was necessary to change from Fallout 3," in an interview with Videogamer about a potential Fallout 3 remaster. "I know in Fallout 4 there was a lot of work done on the gun combat, because Fallout 3 is the first time they ever tried to do a shooter-style game. And, well, I think the work that was done was amazing."

Fallout 3 is my favorite Fallout game by far, and while it's true the combat "didn't hold up to shooters at the time," it's important to remember it's "an RPG shooter, it's not a run-and-gun shooter," as Nesmith says.

Fallout 4 felt more like an FPS game with some RPG elements slapped on , but I do think its gunplay in the more RPG-heavy Fallout 3 would be a nice pairing.

"A lot of work was done on [the combat] for Fallout 4. So I anticipate seeing a lot of that work go into [a Fallout 3 remaster], assuming they're doing the same thing," Nesmith says.