Oblivion and Fallout 3 remasters are reportedly in development

A Fallout 3 Remaster and an Oblivion Remaster are two of a series of projects reportedly leaked from improperly redacted court documents from Microsoft's case against the FTC.

In a tweet this morning, The Verge reporter Tom Warren noted that "a massive amount of highly confidential and unredacted Microsoft docs have leaked as part of the FTC vs Microsoft case. They were attached to a single file and incorrectly hidden and posted publicly."

One of those attachments is a "title release schedule," shared to Resetera. The document, which features release dates as far back as Doom Eternal's launch in 2020, is clearly a few years old, as it features a Starfield launch window of 2021. There are also references to 'Project Hibiki', which became Hi-Fi Rush, which appears to have moved from a late-2021 release to early 2023.

As the list moves through 2022 and 2023, it starts to feature evidence of upcoming releases. As well as the new Indiana Jones game and the first Starfield expansion, there "Oblivion Remaster" listed as part of the 2022 financial year. Obviously that didn't come about, but the adjusted release dates in this document mean that it's likely to have been pushed back in line with Starfield.

2023's plans also feature a third Doom game, dubbed 'Year Zero', which would explain what iD Software has been up to since Doom Eternal and Quake Champions. Two unnamed projects, dubbed Kestrel and Platinum, also feature in the 2023 plans.

Xbox was seemingly planning a massive 2024, with The Elder Scrolls 6, a Fallout 3 remaster, a sequel to Ghostwire : Tokyo, Dishonored 3, and an unnamed "licensed IP game" all on the docket for the year. Again, the knock-on impact of delays across the rest of the company - several of them likely attributable in some way to pandemic-era disruption - have clearly changed those plans substantially; just yesterday, court documents suggested we shouldn't expect The Elder Scrolls 6 until 2026 at the earliest.

With that in mind, there's a certain degree of skepticism worth attaching to this document. Even the best-laid corporate plans are subject to change, and while some or all of these projects may have been intended, there's no guarantee that they've yet made it to the production phase, or that they'll ever see the light of day.

