First Like a Dragon: Yakuza Prime Video trailer teases Kiryu's iconic tattoo and Kamurocho's glitzy, criminal underworld

The first trailer for Like a Dragon: Yakuza is here, and it's a slick, stylish trip through Japan's criminal underworld.

The trailer is framed by that impressive, iconic back tattoo, and there's plenty of neon lighting, fights, and mysterious teases, too. Check it out below.

Like A Dragon: Yakuza - Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Based on the crime video game series by RGG Studio, Like a Dragon: Yakuza's Kiryu will be played by Ryoma Takeuchi (Kamen Rider Drive), who had already shown off the character's back tattoo before.

Joining him on his odyssey through the Kamurocho underworld is Akira Nishikiyama. The SDCC panel revealed that Kiryu's brother-in-arms will be portrayed by Kento Kaku.

The Prime Video series, judging by the logline, appears to at least partially adapt the events of the first Yakuza game. It reads: "Spanning across 1995 and 2005, the series follows the lives of childhood friends, and the repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu, a fearsome and peerless Yakuza warrior with a strong sense of justice, duty, and humanity."

The Yakuza game series, which began in 2005 and has spawned over half a dozen mainline entries and several spin-offs, stars Kazama Kiryu as the hard-hitting arbiter of justice in the slimy underbelly of the fictional district of Kamurocho. A new main character, the lovable Ichiban Kasuga, was introduced with 2020's Like a Dragon, which flipped the series' beat-'em-up mechanics into a turn-based RPG-style combat system.

The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will premiere on Prime Video on October 24. For more, check out the SDCC 2024 schedule and the ongoing SDCC 2024 live blog.