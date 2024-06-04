Like a Dragon: Yakuza is coming to Prime Video this year and the Kiryu actor has already shown off the iconic back tattoo

Now, that’s rad: The Like a Dragon series is being turned into a six-part TV show on Prime Video.

Based on the hugely popular series of crime drama games developed by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Like a Dragon protagonist Kiryu Kazuma will be brought to life on screen by Kamen Rider Drive’s Ryoma Takeuchi.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza, directed by Masaharu Take, will be released in two batches of three episodes each on October 25 and November 1 (though Amazon’s latest promo suggests those in the west will be getting it on October 24, presumably due to time zones).

The series will draw inspiration from the first game in the series, 2005’s Yakuza, which saw the noble yakuza member Kiryu take the fall for a crime he didn’t commit – spending 10 years in prison for murder.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza will explore the dual timelines of 1995 and 2005 as childhood friends – likely Kiryu and yakuza buddy Nishikiyama – deal with the fallout from an act that entangles them within the criminal underworld of the fictional district of Kamurocho.

The series was teased with Ryoma Takeuchi re-enacting Kiryu’s iconic fighting pose – and back tattoo.

Make the choice to take the next step. Like a Dragon: Yakuza comes to Prime Video October 24. pic.twitter.com/FasWRDpBezJune 4, 2024

Speaking on his role during the announcement (H/T IGN), Takeuchi said, "You can’t play Kiryu Kazuma without getting into shape, so I knew I had to throw myself into it. This was a job not only for me but also for the costume and makeup teams. It took two and a half hours just to prepare for this shot."

In a press release, executive producer and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama said, "While the games let you experience their world through the subjective lens, this adaptation will be the ultimately objective way to enjoy the show. I have no doubt that fans of the series will be drawn to how it brings the games to life and adds new surprises. Newcomers, I'm sure, will find themselves invested simply in the gritty realism of the show."

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is hitting Prime Video on October 25. For more, check out the best shows on Prime Video and our ranking of the best Yakuza games.