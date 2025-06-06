Amazon's Mass Effect TV show is moving forward with Star Trek writer as showrunner

Amazon's Mass Effect TV show is moving forward with Doug Jung as showrunner.

Per Deadline, Jung will develop the show alongside Dan Casey (F9), who has been writing the script for a year. The show was first announced back in 2021, and news has been sparse since then – leading some to think that the how wasn't moving forward after all. Jung Casey will executive produce alongside video game studio Electronic Arts and Karim Zreik, who is the former head of the now-defunct Marvel Television.

Mass Effect, a sci-fi roleplay third-person shooter game, was first released back in 2007 - effectively kicking off a massive franchise with 11 titles, several comic books, tie-in novels, and action figures. The player controls Commander Shepard, who must save the Milky Way galaxy from a species of ancient, hibernating machines known as Reapers. The player is also able to customize Shepard's gender, class, first name, and overall facial appearance – with Mark Meer providing the voice for male Commander Shepard and Jennifer Hale providing the voice for the female version.

We don't know which Commander will lead the show, though the male version tends to be more prominent in promotional material for the game.

Jung is best known for writing 2016's Star Trek Beyond, The Cloverfield Paradox, and several episodes of Netflix's Mindhunter.

The Mass Effect TV show does not yet have a release date. For more, check out our list of the best Prime Video shows and the best Prime Video movies to stream right now.