Hugh Laurie reportedly has no interest returning to House: "[He] frankly doesn't care about the audience or reliving the show"

It's been 13 years, and Hugh Laurie reportedly has no interest in revisiting House – not even for a podcast interview.

"His staff was like, 'Oh, this is a good fit, we’re going to reach out to him and see what he thinks," Dr. Mike Varshavski told The Pitt and former ER lead Noah Wyle on an episode of The Dr. Mike podcast, explaining that his team contacted Laurie about a potential guest spot on an episode. "I’m going to read you quote-unquote what he said: 'He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn't care about the audience or reliving the show.'"

House, created by David Shore, hit Fox back in 2004 and ran for eight seasons. Laurie starred as Dr. Gregory House, a deadpan, cynical medical genius with a limp and an addiction to pain medication who leads a team of diagnosticians at a teaching hospital. The cast included Lisa Edelstein as hospital administrator Dr. Lisa Cuddy; Robert Sean Leonard as Dr. James Wilson, House's only true friend, and maybe the only person on planet Earth who can actually stand him; with a rotating team of doctors including Dr. Robert Chase (Jesse Spencer), Dr. Allison Cameron (Jennifer Morrison), Dr. Eric Foreman (Omar Epps), Dr. Remy Hadley (Olivia Wilde), Dr. Chris Taub (Peter Jacobson), and Dr. Lawrence Kutner (Kal Penn).

During its run, the show won five Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, and Laurie was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actor for six consecutive years. The show remains popular on streaming to this day, with clips making the rounds on TikTok and gaining a new generation of fans as a result. While some shows have come back for a revival season, it seems like we won't be getting a House reunion anytime soon.

House is streaming now on Apple TV and Hulu.